 

Trump to add a 'couple of countries' to US travel ban

2020-01-22 23:04
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US President Donald Trump said his administration was preparing to add a "couple of countries" to the controversial list of states whose citizens are subject to travel bans or severe restrictions on entry to the United States.

"We are adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that the names of the new countries would be announced "very shortly".

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the administration planned to add seven countries including Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, and others in Africa and Asia.

It said the other nations being considered for new rules were Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan and Tanzania.

The first package of travel bans and restrictions - targeting mainly Muslim majority countries - were announced shortly after Trump took office in January 2017 and outraged his critics.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Perilous times' for Iraq's Shia militias after Soleimani killing

15 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Stop right there! Security company catches man accused of stealing cheese
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strandfontein 19:08 PM
Road name: Strandfontein Road

Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2020-01-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 