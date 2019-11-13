 

Trump 'too busy' to watch impeachment hearing

2019-11-13 22:00
US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he skipped the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation because he was "too busy".

"I'm too busy to watch it. It's a witch hunt, it's a hoax, I'm too busy to watch it. So, I'm sure I'll get a report," Trump told reporters.

Earlier, Trump spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said that Trump spent the morning in the Oval Office "working."

Trump later greeted Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the White House.

But despite his claim to be ignoring the impeachment drama, his Twitter account featured a barrage of retweeted statements from opponents of the congressional investigation.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us
