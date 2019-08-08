Trump visits El Paso | Walmart walkout: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump's visit to El Paso met with mixed reaction

Hundreds sang, chanted and toted signs at a rally in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday to protest white supremacy, demand gun control and make it clear that they were not pleased President Donald Trump was in town.

WATCH | Racism, misogyny: US authorities probe motives of pair of gunmen

WATCH | The US shooting victims - what we know

Walmart staff walkout against gun sales policy

Dozens of white-collar Walmart employees walked out on Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Northern California to protest the retailer's gun policies.

Victims speaks as wife stabber jailed for almost 10 years

Carron Wickens speaks outside the Supreme Court in Adelaide after her husband George Freeman was jailed for trying to stab her to death.

Indian transgender couple tie the knot in a traditional ceremony

An Indian transgender couple tied the knot in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony, amidst friends and family.

Hidden Thai temple emerges from reservoir

An underwater temple in Thailand has emerged as water levels drop in a reservoir.

