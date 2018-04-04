 

Trump vows to deploy military to Mexican border

2018-04-04 05:12
President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday vowed to deploy the military to the border with Mexico, something he described as a "big step."

Cultivating his tough-on-migration image during a White House meeting with Baltic leaders, Trump said "we are going to be guarding our border with our military" as he lashed out at his predecessor.

"President Obama made changes that basically created no border," he claimed, without elaborating.

Trump has raged at Mexico for allowing around 1500 demonstrators from Central America to walk toward the US border.

Like each of the last five years, they set off from the southern Mexican state of Chiapas for the US border, where many hope to apply for asylum.

Spurred on by right wing media, Trump has leapt on the "caravan" as evidence of the need for a border wall.

"If it reaches our border our laws are so weak and so pathetic... it's like we have no border."

"We need to have a wall that's about 700-800 miles" of the border, he said.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  mexico  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

One deceased female with ‘self-inflicted wounds’ found at YouTube building - police

2018-04-03 22:46

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Adjusting to the rules of Parliament was difficult for Winnie and I – Patricia de Lille
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:58 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 05:41 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 3 2018-04-03 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 