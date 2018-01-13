 

Trump waives Iran sanctions, gives nuke deal 'last chance'

2018-01-13 13:08
(Mandel Ngan, AFP)

(Mandel Ngan, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington — President Donald Trump has delivered an ultimatum to America's European allies to fix the "terrible flaws" in the Iran nuclear deal, or he'll pull the US out in a few months' time.

Trump made the threat on Friday as he extended waivers of key economic sanctions on Iran, keeping the accord alive at least for now.

But his explicit warning to Europe that the deal must be fixed by the time the next sanctions waivers are due in the spring creates a high-stakes diplomatic deadline that will be difficult to meet.

Trump's declaration puts great pressure on Britain, France and Germany, the European signatories to nuclear pact with Iran.

Trump wants them to help the US devise a new agreement designed to prevent Iran from escalating nuclear activity again next decade.

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us  |  iran  |  nuclear

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Debate over whether Trump is racist revived by comments

2018-01-13 12:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: EFF protest outside H&M, trash stores over 'racist advert'
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 12 2018-01-12 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 