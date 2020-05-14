Trump wants schools open | Japan to ease emergency: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump on schools: 'We're opening our country'

President Donald Trump is calling on governors to reopen schools closed because of the coronavirus, taking issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci's caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class.

Japan expected to end state of emergency for most regions

Japan is expected to lift the state of emergency for 39 of its 47 prefectures on Thursday, while the capital Tokyo is set to keep restrictions in place until it sees a convincing containment of the coronavirus.

Twitter to let staff work from home permanently

Experts say Twitter's decision to allow its employees to continue working from home if they choose, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, will likely catch on throughout the tech industry.

Ousted health official to warn of 'darkest winter'

Dramatic testimony is expected on Thursday from an ousted health official who has accused the Trump administration of downplaying the coronavirus threat - and says he was pushed out when he voiced concerns.

Malians back on the streets as coronavirus night curfew lifted

Residents of Bamako return to the streets as Mali lifts its night-time virus curfew.



