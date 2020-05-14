 

Trump wants schools open | Japan to ease emergency: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-05-14 07:35

Trump on schools: 'We're opening our country'

President Donald Trump is calling on governors to reopen schools closed because of the coronavirus, taking issue with Dr. Anthony Fauci's caution against moving too quickly in sending students back to class.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Japan expected to end state of emergency for most regions

Japan is expected to lift the state of emergency for 39 of its 47 prefectures on Thursday, while the capital Tokyo is set to keep restrictions in place until it sees a convincing containment of the coronavirus.

Twitter to let staff work from home permanently

Experts say Twitter's decision to allow its employees to continue working from home if they choose, even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, will likely catch on throughout the tech industry.

Ousted health official to warn of 'darkest winter'

Dramatic testimony is expected on Thursday from an ousted health official who has accused the Trump administration of downplaying the coronavirus threat - and says he was pushed out when he voiced concerns.

Malians back on the streets as coronavirus night curfew lifted

Residents of Bamako return to the streets as Mali lifts its night-time virus curfew.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    us  |  japan  |  mali  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

100-year-old Russian beats coronavirus

2020-05-14 07:11

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | CT company uses plants to create antigens to test for Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:14 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bellville 07:56 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-13 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 