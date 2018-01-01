Trump welcomes new year with a lavish party at private club

Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their children Arabella and Joseph arrive at a new year's party at US president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

Palm Beach — President Donald Trump has bid farewell to the old year and welcomed 2018 with a lavish party at his private club in South Florida.

Joining guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Sunday night, Trump told reporters that he expects the new year to be "tremendous" and predicted the stock market would continue to gain ground and that companies would return to the US at a rapid clip.

Trump counted among his accomplishments last year the tax overhaul, opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, and repealing the individual mandate from the national health care law.

Guests gathered in the ballroom festooned with white and gold flowers and glittering lights included daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.



