Trump whistleblower to testify | Oil prices set for spike: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Whistleblower to testify soon: Schiff

The House Intelligence Committee has reached an agreement with the whistleblower - who said that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a telephone call to investigate Biden and his son Hunter - to testify soon.

Saudi crown prince warns of soaring oil prices

Saudi Arabia's crown prince warns in a 60 Minutes interview that oil prices could spike over tensions with Iran, and denies involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi nearly one year ago.

Hong Kong popstar Denise Ho doused with red paint by masked man at Taiwan rally

Hong Kong popstar Denise Ho, a staunch democracy advocate, had red paint thrown at her by an unidentified assailant as she spoke to local media, while thousands rallied in Taipei to support Hong Kong democracy protesters.

Reject Brexit rally draws crowds in Manchester

A Reject Brexit rally is held at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on the opening day of the Conservative Conference.

Black hole rips apart doomed star in 'rare' event

Scientists have captured a view of a colossal black hole violently ripping apart a doomed star, illustrating an extraordinary and chaotic cosmic event from beginning to end for the first time using NASA's planet-hunting telescope.

