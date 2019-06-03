Trumps heads to the UK | Man faced mass killer: WATCH the top World news videos for your Monday

US president Donald Trump departs for UK

Flying aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have departed Washington for his state visit to the UK.

Witness says he came face-to-face with gunman

A Virginia Beach city employee who witnessed a deadly shooting at a government building says he was face-to-face with the gunman during the rampage and yelled at him to stop.

Drowning in waste, Russians fume over lack of recycling

In recent years, waste management has emerged as a subject of heated debate as residents of towns surrounding Moscow have protested against dumps filled to over capacity or catching on fire.

Pope Francis greets crowds in Romania

Pope Francis greets tens of thousands of supporters on the final day of his trip to Romania

Cruise ship collides with Venice tourist boat, injuring four

A cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat in Venice on Sunday, injuring four people, the local port authority said.

