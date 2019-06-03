 

Trumps heads to the UK | Man faced mass killer: WATCH the top World news videos for your Monday

2019-06-03 05:53

US president Donald Trump departs for UK

Flying aboard Air Force One, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have departed Washington for his state visit to the UK.

Witness says he came face-to-face with gunman

A Virginia Beach city employee who witnessed a deadly shooting at a government building says he was face-to-face with the gunman during the rampage and yelled at him to stop.

Drowning in waste, Russians fume over lack of recycling

In recent years, waste management has emerged as a subject of heated debate as residents of towns surrounding Moscow have protested against dumps filled to over capacity or catching on fire.

Pope Francis greets crowds in Romania

Pope Francis greets tens of thousands of supporters on the final day of his trip to Romania

Cruise ship collides with Venice tourist boat, injuring four

A cruise ship collided with a dock and a tourist boat in Venice on Sunday, injuring four people, the local port authority said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    romania  |  us  |  uk
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

21 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: And again 2 people take over R100K home! 2019-06-02 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 