Trump's 'lynching' comments | Hong Kong leader to be replaced: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump's 'lynching' comments stirs outrage

One of the country's leading civil rights organisations condemned US President Donald Trump's tweet on Tuesday about the US House impeachment inquiry, with Trump comparing it to a "lynching".

China plans to replace Hong Kong's Lam – FT

China is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with an "interim" chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations, which would bring to a close Lam's rule after months of often-violent pro-democracy protests.

Student arrested in class after shooting at school

Police say teenage gunman returned to class on Tuesday after shooting a fellow student multiple times just outside a Northern California high school, an attack that prompted a lockdown in a complex with three schools for hours.

Brexit: What happens next?

Boris Johnson's dream of leaving the EU on Halloween with a Brexit deal has been dealt a serious blow, and he has told MPs he will now "pause" the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB). So, what does this mean and what happens now?

Exxon trial probes how climate change is accounted

New York's attorney general is accusing Exxon Mobil of lying to investors about how profitable the company will remain as governments impose stricter regulations to combat global warming.