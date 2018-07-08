 

Trump's Mar-a-Lago wants to hire 61 foreign workers

2018-07-08 06:36
US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club wants to hire 61 foreign workers for its upcoming season, which begins in November.

According to applications filed this week with the US Labour Department, Mar-a-Lago wants to hire 40 waiters and waitresses at $12.68 an hour and 21 cooks at $13.31. On the application, club managers attest they can't find enough Americans qualified, willing and available to do the work.

Trump has criticised US companies for employing foreign workers, but has defended Mar-a-Lago's hiring practices, saying there aren't enough local applicants.

Last year the club hired 70 foreign workers under the H-2B visa programme, which is for seasonal, non-agriculture employees. Many resorts in the Palm Beach area use the programme to find seasonal help.

Trump frequently visits Mar-a-Lago from November to May.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    donald trump  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

1-year-old goes to court to get reunited with family

2018-07-07 21:27

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: Watch the touching moment Ashwin Willemse received his masters degree
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Caledon 16:41 PM
Road name: R301

Cape Town 16:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 