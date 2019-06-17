 

Turkey coastguard: Eight dead after migrant boat sinks off coast

2019-06-17 13:23
Rescuers transfer migrants rescued by an oil rig supply ship to the Aquarius vessel of SOS Mediterranee and MSF (Doctors Without Borders) NGOs, in the Mediterranean Sea, north of Libyan coast. (Darko Bandic, AP, file)

Rescuers transfer migrants rescued by an oil rig supply ship to the Aquarius vessel of SOS Mediterranee and MSF (Doctors Without Borders) NGOs, in the Mediterranean Sea, north of Libyan coast. (Darko Bandic, AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Eight people have drowned after a boat carrying migrants and refugees sank off southwestern Turkey, according to the Turkish coastguard.

Thirty-one people were rescued from the boat, which sank off coast of the Bodrum district in Mugla province on Monday, the coastguard said.

Operations, carried out with two boats, a diving team and a helicopter from the coastguard, had found the bodies of eight people from the vessel, which was originally carrying 40 people.

In an earlier statement, the coastguard had said efforts were under way to reach nine people missing from the dinghy.

It was not immediately known which country the migrants and refugees were from nor what caused the boat to sink.

Turkey's Daily Sabah newspaper reported that the people onboard had been trying to reach the Greek islands. The incident took place a few kilometres from Kos.

Numbers have dropped

The incident comes a week after seven, including two children, died when a boat capsized between Turkey and the Greek islands.

Turkey is home to almost three million Syrian refugees and up to 300 000 Iraqis who have fled conflicts in their respective countries.

It is one of the transit countries for migrants fleeing war and poverty as they try to reach Europe.

Numbers have dropped since the peak in 2015, when more than a million people arrived in Greece from Turkey, mostly via boats, in one of the worst refugee crises since the Second World War.

A March 2016 deal between Ankara and the European Union saw numbers drop as migrants and refugees arriving in Greece would be sent back to Turkey if they did not apply for asylum or if their claim was rejected.

Arrivals on the Greek islands were 875 000 in 2015, the figure fell to under 40 000 per year in 2017 and 2018, according to Frontex, the EU's border force.

Between January and June this year, 555 migrants died attempted to cross the Mediterranean, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Last year, there were 924 deaths.

The peak came in 2016, when 2 911 people died during the crossing.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    turkey  |  refugees  |  migration
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Beijing says will 'firmly support' Hong Kong leader Lam

2019-06-17 12:15

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One lucky Daily Lotto player strikes it big with R460 000 prize 2019-06-15 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 