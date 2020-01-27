 

Turkey probes dozens over quake social media posts

2020-01-27 18:00
Turkish officials and police work at the scene of a collapsed building following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey. (Picture: AFP)

Turkish officials and police work at the scene of a collapsed building following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey. (Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Turkish prosecutors are investigating dozens of people for "provocative" social media messages about the deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, reports said on Monday.

The death toll from Friday's quake in Elazig province reached 41 people as rescue teams pulled the body of the last missing person from under the rubble, the country's disaster agency said.

The Ankara prosecutor's office is investigating 50 individuals on suspicion of "spreading fear and panic" and "insulting the Turkish people, the Turkish republic and the state institutions", the Hurriyet daily reported on Monday.

The suspects are accused of sharing fake images about the quake on social media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also criticised "immoral" online messages.

"They criticise the government's actions over the past 20 years... Are we able to stop earthquakes?" he said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities were winding up their rescue efforts on Monday, with the government's disaster agency AFAD saying a total 45 people had been pulled alive from the rubble.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters that 24 000 tents had been provided, 1 000 container shelters were being built, and funds had been released to repair damaged buildings.

Most of the victims died in Elazig and some in the neighbouring province of Malatya. The quake was felt in other countries including Iraq and Syria.

Read more on:    turkey  |  natural disasters
NEXT ON NEWS24X

What will change the day after Brexit

2020-01-27 16:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Snake catcher makes lucky escape as freed black mamba leaps up for a bite
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:10 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:42 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player gets R220k richer 2020-01-26 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 