Twitter said on Thursday it would label and deprioritise tweets from politicians that break its rules - in a move that could affect the prodigious output of people such as US President Donald Trump.

"In the past, we've allowed certain tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter because they were in the public's interest, but it wasn't clear when and how we made those determinations," the company said in a blog post.

"To fix that, we're introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity in these situations, and sharing more on when and why we'll use it."