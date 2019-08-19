 

Twitter, Facebook: China used platforms against Hong Kong protests

2019-08-19 22:41
A sea of democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong in a defiant show to the city's leaders that their movement still pulls wide public support. (Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP)

A sea of democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong in a defiant show to the city's leaders that their movement still pulls wide public support. (Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twitter and Facebook on Monday said they uncovered campaigns by China to use the social media platforms against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

"We are disclosing a significant state-backed information operation focused on the situation in Hong Kong, specifically the protest movement and their calls for political change," Twitter said in an online post.

Facebook said in a separate post that a tip from Twitter led to the removal of Facebook pages, groups and accounts involved in "coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter. 

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter



Read more on:    hong kong  |  protest  |  democracy
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Hong Kong protesters flood city streets for largest rally in weeks

2019-08-19 22:30

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-08-20 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 