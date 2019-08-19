Twitter, Facebook: China used platforms against Hong Kong protests

A sea of democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong in a defiant show to the city's leaders that their movement still pulls wide public support. (Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP)

Twitter and Facebook on Monday said they uncovered campaigns by China to use the social media platforms against pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

"We are disclosing a significant state-backed information operation focused on the situation in Hong Kong, specifically the protest movement and their calls for political change," Twitter said in an online post.

Facebook said in a separate post that a tip from Twitter led to the removal of Facebook pages, groups and accounts involved in "coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter





