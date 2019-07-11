 

Twitter moves to curb hate speech based on religion

2019-07-11 08:20
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twitter is moving to filter out inappropriate content based on religion as part of its effort to curb hate speech.

In a policy update Tuesday, Twitter said it would take down "dehumanizing language" that targets specific religious groups.

Examples shown by Twitter that would be removed would include the description of members of a religion as "disgusting" or "filthy animals".

"After months of conversations and feedback from the public, external experts and our own teams, we're expanding our rules against hateful conduct to include language that dehumanizes others on the basis of religion," the Twitter safety team wrote.

"Starting today, we will require tweets like these to be removed from Twitter when they're reported to us."

Tweets that break this rule sent before the update will need to be deleted, but will not result in account suspensions, according to the company.

Twitter and other social networks have been struggling with ways to remove hateful and abusive content while remaining open platforms.

The online services have also faced accusations that the curbs end up suppressing some political views.

Twitter last month said it would add warning labels to tweets from officials and politicians that violate its rules - a move potentially affecting the prodigious output of US President Donald Trump.

Trump is holding a "social media summit" this week, inviting conservative critics of Big Tech but excluding the big online platforms themselves, where some of the complaints are likely to be aired.

Read more on:    twitter  |  hate speech
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Japan's asteroid probe Hayabusa2 set for final touchdown

20 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Wednesday windfall for two lucky punters 2019-07-10 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 