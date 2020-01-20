 

Two dead, 15 injured in shooting outside US bar

2020-01-20 15:05
(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).

(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A shooting outside a bar in the US city of Kansas has left two people dead and at least 15 injured, three of whom were in critical condition, police said on Monday.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 pm Sunday (05:30 GMT) as people lined up outside the bar, the Kansas City police said on its Twitter account.

Arriving in the chaotic aftermath, police found the bodies of a woman who was shot and killed in the car park and a man who was believed to be the shooter.

"An armed security guard at the business engaged the shooter outside of the establishment," a police statement said.

"We believe the shooter is the deceased adult male.

"As the investigation unfolded at least 15 other victims arrived at area hospitals. At this time three of those victims are listed in critical condition."

Police said the circumstances that led to the shooting were not known.

Read more on:    us  |  us shooting
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UK PM Boris Johnson seeks post-Brexit deals at Africa summit

2020-01-20 14:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | PwC forensic auditor Trevor White testifies at Zondo Commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 15:33 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Strandfontein 15:32 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Sorry! No Daily Lotto winner 2020-01-19 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 