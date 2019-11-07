 

Two French police to stand trial over 'yellow vest' violence

2019-11-07 21:55
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two French police officers will stand trial for alleged violence against "yellow vest" demonstrators taking part in anti-government rallies in Paris in recent months, a senior prosecutor said on Thursday.

Participants in the year-old protest movement have long accused authorities of using heavy-handed tactics that have left dozens of people seriously injured.

They denounce in particular the use of large rubber bullets from so-called "defensive ball launchers," as well as sting-ball grenades.

Yellow vest activists say 23 protesters lost the use of an eye, five lost a hand, and one a testicle, while dozens sustained other injuries.

The two officers were charged over incidents at this year's May Day protest in Paris, a traditional day of labour union rallies that was joined by yellow vest activists.

One officer will stand trial for allegedly slapping a protester in the face, while the other is accused of throwing a paving stone at demonstrators in Paris - both scenes were captured on video.

Eighteen other cases registered in the capital have been handed to an investigating magistrate - whose task it is to probe the most serious crimes - to decide whether there was enough evidence to press charges, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

In May, as participation in the weekly Saturday protests since November 17 last year was fading, the interior ministry said 2 448 demonstrators had been hurt in the rallies nationwide, along with 1,797 members of the security forces.

On Thursday, Heitz said 146 yellow vest-related investigations had been finalised by the IGPN police oversight body, out of 212 Paris-based cases signalled by prosecutors.

According to the interior ministry, the IGPN opened 313 criminal investigations in total countrywide into cases of alleged police violence at yellow vest protests, while the oversight body of the gendarmerie was looking into 23 cases.

Fifty-four investigations were closed without charges being pressed, and another 72 were being considered by the prosecution service, Heitz said.

Read more on:    france
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Farage: Johnson must change Brexit deal to win my backing

2019-11-07 19:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are ready for trial' - NPA on Uyinene murder case
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
De Doorns 19:41 PM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 15:59 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Thursday 2019-11-07 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 