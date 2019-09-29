 

Two killed in Mexico rollercoaster accident

2019-09-29 13:22

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two people were killed and two more injured when a rollercoaster carriage derailed at a theme park in Mexico, authorities have said.

Early reports suggest a mechanical problem caused the carriage to become detached from the ride and fall some 10 metres to the ground, the public prosecutor said in a statement.

It is believed the two men died as a result of head injuries, it added, while two woman were taken to hospital - one of them in a serious condition.

The accident happened at La Feria amusement park in the capital Mexico City on Saturday.

In a Twitter post, the theme park said it "deeply regrets the terrible accident" and it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Read more on:    mexico  |  freak accident
NEXT ON NEWS24X

13 dead in Thailand after truck carrying students flips over

2019-09-29 13:15

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: 3 winners bag R129K 2019-09-28 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 