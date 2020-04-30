 

Two pizzas and a spliff please: Interpol warns of lockdown drug deliveries

2020-04-30 20:22
(File, Getty Images/Gallo Images)

(File, Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Criminal gangs are using fast-food couriers to deliver recreational drugs to people confined at home because of coronavirus lockdowns, policing agency Interpol said on Thursday.

Cocaine, marijuana, ketamine and ecstasy are among the drugs being moved in pizza boxes or other takeaway containers in countries including Ireland, Malaysia, Spain and Britain, Interpol said in a statement.

The agency issued a "purple notice" to warn its 194 member agencies of "this new modus operandi" involving couriers using bikes, motorcycles or cars.

With drug buyers and their dealers under lockdown along with the rest of society in many countries, some drivers are using this time to make a quick buck, while in some cases dealers simply posed as couriers.

Others were unwitting mules.

"In one Malaysian case, a food delivery rider in the Gombak district of Kuala Lumpur contacted police and asked for his food package to be inspected after he became suspicious," Interpol said.

"The rider had been tasked with delivering a single order of Indian flatbread yet the parcel weighed approximately 11kg( 20 pounds)."

In Spain, seven people posing as delivery drivers were arrested in Alicante and Valencia after drugs were found concealed in the false bottoms of home delivery backpacks.

In Ireland, police found 8kg of cocaine and two handguns hidden in pizza boxes.

"Country-wide lockdowns have sharply increased demand for home delivered food and delivery drivers are a common sight on otherwise deserted streets," Interpol said.

This provides the perfect cover for home drug deliveries.

"As criminals continue to adapt their activities to a world upended by Covid-19, Interpol's purple notices are essential tools in enabling police around the world to learn from each other's successes and address shifting crime patterns," said Stephen Kavanagh, the agency's executive director of police services.

Read more on:    interpol  |  drugs  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Coronavirus: latest news on the Covid-19 virus pandemic

2020-03-12 11:27

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Education update: Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande brief media
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 02:56 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

Cape Town 02:56 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
One person bags R73k the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-29 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 