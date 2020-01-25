 

Two Rohingya women killed in Myanmar shelling

2020-01-25 14:10
Rohingya Muslim women, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stand holding their sick children after Bangladesh border guard soldiers refused to let them journey towards a hospital. (Dar Yasin, AP, File)

Rohingya Muslim women, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stand holding their sick children after Bangladesh border guard soldiers refused to let them journey towards a hospital. (Dar Yasin, AP, File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two Rohingya women were killed and seven others injured in shelling the Myanmar military and insurgents blamed on each other, days after the UN's top court ordered the country to protect the beleaguered Muslim minority.

Military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told AFP said that one woman was killed on the spot by "heavy weapons" while another died after arriving at hospital in conflict-torn northern Rakhine state.

He blamed the deaths on incursions by the Arakan Army, rebels fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in the same area where the Rohingya crisis unfolded.

But a spokesperson for the Arakan Army said there had been no fighting with the military in that area and they are "accusing and faking it".

The conflict has seen scores of civilians killed, hundreds wounded and some 100,000 displaced in the past year.

Earlier this month four Rohingya children were killed and five others injured alongside their teacher after an explosion hit while they collected firewood.

Northern Rakhine was the site of a violent military campaign in 2017 that drove some 740,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh and prompted allegations of genocide.

Hundreds of thousands still live in Rakhine in what rights groups have called apartheid-like conditions.

In a rare legal decision for the persecuted minority, the International Court of Justice ruled Thursday that Myanmar had to "take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts" described by the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

These acts include "killing members of the group" and "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

The mainly Muslim African state of The Gambia had asked the court to impose the emergency measures pending a full case that could take years.

The court also ordered Myanmar to report back within four months, and then every six months after that.

Its ruling is binding but the court has no power of enforcement.

Judges rejected arguments made by Myanmar civilian leader and former human rights icon Aung San Suu Kyi when she travelled to The Hague in December to personally defend the country against the accusations.

Myanmar has said it carried out its own investigation and disputed the claims that genocide took place.

Read more on:    myanmar  |  rohingya
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: Surgical masks selling out in New York's China Town

2020-01-25 12:59

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | The public deserves the truth - Bikers Against Bullies SA rallies behind Enoch Mpianzi's family
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:50 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Friday's Daily Lotto 2020-01-24 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 