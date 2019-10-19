 

UK Brexit vote amendment would allow fresh delay

2019-10-19 13:31
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The British parliament may end up forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request another Brexit delay and give only provisional support to his divorce deal with the EU.

An amendment written by former government minister Oliver Letwin forces Johnson to write a letter to Brussels requesting an extension of the Brexit deadline until January 31, 2020.

READ | Pound drops as Johnson faces battle to pass Brexit bill

Johnson is currently required to ask for an extension if parliament on Saturday votes down the revised withdrawal agreement he signed with EU leaders in Brussels this week.

But Letwin's amendment, which was selected by House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, would decline to approve Johnson's deal in full "unless and until" every other part of the formal Withdrawal Agreement Bill is passed.

Johnson hopes to introduce the formal bill next week once MPs have voted on Saturday's political agreement.

Letwin says he backs Johnson's agreement but is concerned that lawmakers might fail to push through the required Brexit implementation mechanism by the October 31 deadline.

This would, theoretically, result in a "no-deal" split at the end of the month, a scenario Letwin's amendment is designed to avoid.

Read more on:    uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US targets Cuba tourism with tighter airline sanctions

2019-10-19 12:30

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Noordhoek 13:30 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg Southbound

Southbound
Gardens 12:16 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-10-18 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 