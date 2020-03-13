 

UK delays local elections over coronavirus

2020-03-13 20:00
A health worker dressed in protective suit at a coronavirus isolation ward. (Photo by Dennis Sigwe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A health worker dressed in protective suit at a coronavirus isolation ward. (Photo by Dennis Sigwe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Britain on Friday announced it was delaying May's local elections - including for London mayor - for a year due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

"We will bring forward legislation to postpone local, mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections until May next year," a government spokesperson said.

The Electoral Commission had on Thursday written to ministers warning of "real risks" to holding the elections as planned on May 7.

It warned that the spread of coronavirus would inevitably impact on campaigning, and feared that many people would not feel able or willing to vote.

"Clearly any decisions to delay elections which are due is significant and would not normally be desirable," it said in a statement.

"However, we are in unprecedented times."

The decision affects local authority elections across the country, as well as the London race, where Labour mayor Sadiq Khan was seeking a second four-year term.

"I will continue to work with the government and experts to help London manage coronavirus over the weeks and months ahead," Khan tweeted.

"I will always do everything in my power to stand up for London."

Police and Crime Commissioners oversee how crime is tackled in a local area.

Read more on:    uk  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative after coronavirus scare

2020-03-13 18:07

Inside News24

 
/News
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Crowd at Ultra SA festival lifts quadriplegic man up so he can see the stage
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 19:59 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-12 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 