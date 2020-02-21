 

UK: Far-right leader charged under Terrorism Act

2020-02-21 19:34
Gavel (iStock)

Gavel (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The leader of the far-right Britain First group has been charged with an offence under the Terrorism Act, which the BBC reported stemmed from refusing to provide police with the pin code to his phone at the airport.

London's Metropolitan Police said Paul Golding, 38, was charged "with wilfully failing to comply with a duty" under the so-called Schedule 7 powers in the Terrorism Act, which give police the authority to search travellers at borders and makes it a crime to fail to comply.

More:

The BBC said he refused to provide the pin codes to access to his phone in October when he was stopped by police at Heathrow Airport on his way back from Russia.

He was charged earlier this month and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on February 27, the police said.

While some celebrated the move as a victory against the far right, Tarek Younis, a psychology lecturer at Middlesex University, issued a caution.

"Please think twice before celebrating this news," he tweeted. "The point was never that the far right are never charged - it was that these laws disproportionately impact Muslims, and never could it be more obvious than it is with Schedule 7 stops at airports."

According to Stop Watch, an organisation campaigning against the disproportionate use of stop and search, Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act enables "examining officers to stop, question and/or detain people to ascertain whether they are likely to be engaged in acts of terrorism, without the need for any reasonable suspicion."

Read more on:    uk
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pressure and expulsions: The trials of foreign media in China

2020-02-21 18:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:55 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town CBD 18:23 PM
Road name: Kloof Nek Road Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw 2020-02-20 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 