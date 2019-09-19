 

UK must give written Brexit proposal this month - Finnish PM

2019-09-19 19:33
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne upon his arrival at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris. (Ludovic Marin, AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) welcomes Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne upon his arrival at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris. (Ludovic Marin, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Britain must deliver a written proposal for a solution to the Brexit impasse this month to avoid a no-deal Brexit, the Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne's office told AFP on Thursday.

It is "a view of prime minister Rinne that the UK must come up with a written proposal by the end of this month", a spokesperson said.

Finland currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

Rinne's statement comes a day after he met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, where he said that the EU is unlikely to grant an extension to the current October 31 deadline, and thus avoid a no-deal exit, unless London proposes concrete measures.

"Finland, nor I, nor the other 26 member states have much enthusiasm for an extension unless there is a sensible solution in sight for the future," Rinne said.

Rinne's office confirmed that he will speak with European Council president Donald Tusk by telephone to discuss the end of September deadline.

On Thursday a French diplomatic source told AFP that "time is running out" to reach a Brexit accord, warning that it will not be possible to negotiate "directly" at the next European Council meeting in mid-October.

The 28 EU leaders are due to meet on October 17 and 18 in Brussels, less than two weeks ahead of the scheduled Brexit date of October 31.

Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday morning that he will meet EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday.

"The Prime Minister returned from talks with President (Jean-Claude) Juncker in Luxembourg on Monday with assurances that negotiations will intensify," Barclay said in a speech in Madrid.

"I also met with Michel Barnier at the same time and I will meet him again tomorrow," he said.

According to a European source, the Brexit timetable will also be discussed at a meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Juncker on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

Read more on:    uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gantz says he should be next Israeli PM

2019-09-19 19:33

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One lucky Wednesday winner 2019-09-18 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 