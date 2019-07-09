 

UK offers 'full support' for its US envoy in Trump row

2019-07-09 13:55
US President Donald Trump. (Nicholas Kamm, AFP)

US President Donald Trump. (Nicholas Kamm, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Monday reiterated its "full support" for its ambassador to Washington after US President Donald Trump said he would no longer deal with him.

"Sir Kim Darroch continues to have the prime minister's full support," a spokesperson said.

Trump was responding to the leak of diplomatic cables in which Darroch described the president as "inept" and his White House as "uniquely dysfunctional".

In a series of tweets, Trump hit out at Darroch and also at May, saying she had created a "mess" over Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Responding, the British government spokesperson said: "We have made clear to the US how unfortunate this leak is.

"The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship.

"At the same time we have also underlined the importance of ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country."

He added: "The UK has a special and enduring relationship with the US based on our long history and commitment to shared values and that will continue to be the case."

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    donald trump  |  uk  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Boris Johnson 'prepared to be hated' as British PM

2019-07-09 08:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No blue Monday for one lucky winner 2019-07-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 