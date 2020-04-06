UK PM Boris Johnson in hospital as queen says united effort will defeat coronavirus

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was
taken to hospital after failing to shake off novel coronavirus (Covid-19)
symptoms, as Queen Elizabeth II said a united effort would defeat the outbreak.
The government announced within an hour of the monarch's
rare special address on Sunday to the country and Commonwealth nations that
Johnson had been admitted for further tests as a precaution.
Johnson, 55, had been due to re-emerge from seven
days of self-isolation on Friday, a week after announcing he had tested
positive for Covid-19 and had mild symptoms.
But he said in a video message on Friday that he
would continue to stay at home because of a persistent high temperature.
Downing Street called it a "precautionary
step" and it is understood his admission was not an emergency and he was
taken to hospital on medical advice.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is designated to
take over if the prime minister is unable to perform his duties, but government
sources said Johnson was still in charge.
Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to
contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, is also recovering
from symptoms but has not been tested.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock returned to work on
Friday after a week at home following his positive test for Covid-19. The chief
medical officer, Chris Whitty, has also displayed symptoms.
Hancock on Sunday described Johnson's condition as
"OK" and said he had been in "good spirits".
"He's very much got his hand on the
tiller," he told Sky News television but said Johnson was being careful to
follow government advice on self-isolation.
Medical experts said doctors would likely be
assessing Johnson's lung and heart function.
"Doctors will be monitoring important vital
signs such as oxygen saturations," said Rupert Beale, a group leader at
the cell biology of infection laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.
"They will also check blood tests to see what
the immune response to the virus looks like, and to assess liver and kidney
function."
US President Donald Trump said he was "hopeful
and sure" Johnson would recover, calling the prime minister "a friend
of mine" and a "great leader".
'We'll meet again'
The Downing Street announcement came as the
93-year-old queen offered a message of hope to everyone affected by the global
pandemic, which has seen more than 1.2 million cases and more than 68 000
deaths.
Britain currently has 47 806 confirmed hospital
cases and 4 934 deaths. The monarch's eldest son, heir to the throne Prince
Charles, has tested positive after displaying mild symptoms.
In only her fourth address at a time of crisis in
her 68-year reign, the queen said the outbreak could be defeated by a
collective effort in a "common endeavour".
"We will succeed – and that success will
belong to every one of us," she said in a speech recorded at Windsor
Castle, west of London, where she moved as a precaution on 19 March.
Thanking healthcare staff and key workers, and
praising the community response to the outbreak, the queen said people in
Britain and around the world could feel proud.
"Together we are tackling this disease, and I
want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will
overcome it," she added.
She drew on her experience of World War II, when
she and her sister Princess Margaret were evacuated to Windsor as London was
bombed, drawing parallels with people forced apart by the virus.
In particular, she referenced British wartime
singer Vera Lynn, whose song We'll Meet Again became an anthem for
service personnel fighting abroad, far from their loved ones.
"We should take comfort that while we may have
more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends
again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."
Tougher measures
Johnson was criticised for his initial light-touch
approach to the outbreak but on 23 March ordered a three-week lockdown after
scientists warned the stance risked huge numbers of deaths.
People have been told only to leave their homes to
shop for essential items and medicine, and to exercise.
But Hancock on Sunday warned that outside exercise
could be banned after concern that warmer weather could tempt people from their
homes to public parks and open spaces.
A major south London park was closed on Sunday
after high numbers of sunbathers on Saturday.
Hancock later said changes to social distancing
were "not imminent" but in a sign of the seriousness of the measures,
Scotland's chief medical officer resigned for breaking the rules after twice
visiting her second home despite fronting an ad campaign calling for Scots to
stay at home.
She apologised and Scotland's First Minister Nicola
Sturgeon backed her to stay on. But on Sunday night Calderwood said she had
quit as her behaviour risked "becoming a distraction".