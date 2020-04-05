JUST IN | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital over 'persistent' Covid-19 symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital after presenting with Covid-19 symptoms, according to his office.

This comes just two hours after he thanked people for staying at home in a bid to curb the virus. "Stay home, protect the NHS and save lives," he tweeted.

"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," Downing Street said.



Johnson, 55, became the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus when he announced he had tested positive test 10 days ago.

On Friday, Johnson said he would continue his self-isolation, following a week of staying at home and working remotely, reported AFP.

He has been working from a flat above his Downing Street office, and had been expected to re-emerge on Friday.

But he said in a video message on Twitter: "In my own case, although I'm feeling better and I have done my seven days of isolation, alas, I still have one of the minor symptoms... a temperature.

"So, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes."

Johnson, who in the video still looked under the weather and was seen wearing a shirt without a tie, on March 23 ordered a three-week countrywide lockdown to cut close-contact transmission of the virus.