UK prime minister's office denies Boris Johnson sexual advance allegations

London
– British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has denied allegations he made
unwanted sexual advances towards two women 20 years ago.
Journalist Charlotte Edwardes
wrote in a column for The Sunday Times that Johnson put his hand on her thigh
at a dinner party thrown by the magazine he was editing at the time.
"Under the table I feel
Johnson's hand on my thigh. He gives it a squeeze," Edwardes wrote. "His hand is high up my leg
and he has enough inner flesh beneath his fingers to make me sit suddenly
upright."
She said a woman she spoke with
after the dinner who was sitting on Johnson's other side said the same thing
happened to her.
Johnson's office issued a brief
statement late on Sunday stating: "The allegation is untrue."
But
Edwardes stood firm. "If the prime minister
doesn't recollect the incident, then clearly I have a better memory than he
does," she tweeted.
The allegation was published just
as Johnson's Conservative party gathered for an annual conference focused on
Britain's planned departure from the European Union on October 31.
It grabbed the front pages of
several left-leaning dailies and became the talking point of the party meeting
that Johnson had hoped to use to rally troops ahead of an expected early
election.
"An abuse of power,"
The Daily Mirror screamed in bold print.
"Prime minister forced into
denial of claims that he groped two women," The Guardian splashed across
its front page.