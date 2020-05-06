 

UK scientist behind lockdown quits after breaking rules

2020-05-06 13:11

A top scientist who advised British leaders on coronavirus lockdown measures said on Tuesday he had resigned from a key government panel after admitting to breaking the country's rules on social distancing.

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist on the advisory team helping the UK coordinate its pandemic response, stepped down following media reports that he had allowed a woman to visit him at home.

"I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action," he said.

"I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing to control this devastating epidemic."

The scientist said he had "stepped back" from his role on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. A government spokesperson confirmed his resignation.

Britain, the world's second worst-hit country after the US with more than 32 000 coronavirus deaths, imposed strict stay-at-home orders in late March.

The government had ramped up its response to the crisis after research by Ferguson and his colleagues at Imperial College London warned that Covid-19 infections and deaths would spiral without drastic action.

Ferguson's resignation came after the Daily Telegraph reported that a woman, said to be his "lover", came to his home in London on two occasions during the lockdown.

"I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus, and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms," the professor said.

He added: "The government guidance is unequivocal, and is there to protect all of us."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised by the disease and has now recovered, ordered the initial three-week lockdown on 23 March.

Under the measures, "non-essential" shops and services were shut while residents were told not to go out except for exercise and to buy essential items. Police were given powers to fine those flouting the rules.

The lockdown was extended for another three weeks in mid-April, but Johnson is soon expected to set out his plan to lift the stringent rules, according to media reports.

Read more on:    uk  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 wrap | White House readies to scrap task force, Johnson faces MPs in parliament and Australia to begin plasma therapy research

2020-05-06 12:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Elsies River 13:33 PM
Road name: Halt Road Southbound

Southbound
Philippi 11:42 AM
Road name: New Eisleben Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot 2020-05-05 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 