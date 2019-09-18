UK Supreme Court | Trump loyalist grilled: WATCH the top world news videos for today

What is the UK Supreme Court, and what will this hearing mean for the prorogation of parliament?

As the three-day hearing against Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament gets underway, we lay out the fundamentals of the court in which this case is being heard.

Trump loyalist grilled on message to Sessions

Corey Lewandowski is confirming that US President Donald Trump asked him to urge Jeff Sessions to reverse himself and oversee the Russia investigation.

Lawyer: Chicago archdiocese paid $80m to victims

An attorney for victims of sexual abuse by clergy says the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has paid $80m in settlements to his clients since 2001.

Israeli exit polls suggest setback for Netanyahu

In an apparent setback, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to fall short of securing a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies in national elections, initial exit polls showed, putting his political future in question.

Drone delivers shark warning to surfer

Amateur drone pilot Christopher Joye captured the moment a shark approached a surfer at Illawarra beach in Australia, using a search and rescue drone equipped with infra-red thermal imaging camera and a warning speaker system.

