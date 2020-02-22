 

UK to start issuing post-Brexit blue passports

2020-02-22 13:15
A handout picture released by the UK Home Office press office shows covers of the new blue passport (L) together with the old style pre-burgundy United Kingdom passport (R).

A handout picture released by the UK Home Office press office shows covers of the new blue passport (L) together with the old style pre-burgundy United Kingdom passport (R). (AFP, UK Home Office)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Britain will issue blue passports next month for the first time in almost three decades following its departure from the European Union, the government said on Saturday.

The new blue cover passports will be issued and delivered early next month, said the interior ministry, replacing the burgundy passports that were introduced in 1988.

READ | What will change the day after Brexit

They are ironically being made in Poland after the contract was controversially awarded to French multinational Thales.

"Leaving the European Union gave us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path in the world," said interior minister Priti Patel.

"By returning to the iconic blue and gold design, the British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity and I cannot wait to travel on one," she added.

The issue became another battleground of the Brexit war after the government announced in 2017 it would return to traditional blue passports "to restore national identity".

The loss of the blue cover was much lamented by some when it was replaced with a burgundy one in line with most other EU nations.

The colour change is a return to the original appearance of the British passport, with the colour first used in 1921.

Read more on:    uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Joe Biden claims he was arrested in SA during apartheid - report

2020-02-22 12:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags a whopping R400K 2020-02-21 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 