 

UK urges EU to reflect 'political reality' on Brexit

2019-08-04 15:35
A mural by Banksy of a worker removing a star from the EU flag, which appeared after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

A mural by Banksy of a worker removing a star from the EU flag, which appeared after Britain voted to leave the European Union. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has urged EU leaders again to drop their opposition to renegotiating the terms of Brexit, claiming recent European elections required a change of approach.

Johnson, who took office late last month, says he wants to leave the European Union with a deal but insists the current terms are unacceptable and if necessary Britain will exit on October 31 with no agreement at all.

In an article in the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Johnson's Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said European Parliament elections in May had changed the political dynamic and urged EU leaders to amend the mandate of their chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

"The political realities have changed since Mr Barnier's instructions were set," Barclay wrote.

"Since the last mandate was agreed, 61% of all the EU states' MEPs have changed. Such a fundamental shift illustrates the need for a change of approach.

"Mr Barnier needs to urge EU leaders to consider this if they too want an agreement, to enable him to negotiate in a way that finds common ground with the UK.

"Otherwise, no deal is coming down the tracks."

Former prime minister Theresa May quit after delaying Brexit twice while she tried unsuccessfully to get the divorce terms she struck with Brussels through the British parliament.

But the EU has refused to reopen the deal, the result of 17 months of tough negotiations.

Johnson has ramped up preparations for leaving without any agreement.

However, some British lawmakers have vowed to stop him, fearing the economic consequences of severing ties with Britain's closest trading partner overnight.

Read more on:    boris johnson  |  eu  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Death toll in Philippines ferries disaster rises to 25

2019-08-04 12:56

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2019-08-03 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 