UK, US govts warn of Russia's 'malicious cyber activity'

Britain and the United States on Monday released a rare joint statement warning of "malicious cyber activity" carried out by the Russian state.

The technical alert was issued by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security.

"The targets of this malicious cyber activity are primarily government and private-sector organisations, critical infrastructure providers and the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) supporting these sectors," the statement said.