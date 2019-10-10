 

UK winner now multi-millionaire after jackpot prize

2019-10-10 05:35
Lottery balls. (Daily Sun)

Someone in Britain became a multi-millionaire on Tuesday when they won the maximum EuroMillions jackpot, the lottery company announced.

The jackpot prize was €190m ($208m). It is only the fourth time that the maximum prize has been won since EuroMillions - available in nine European countries including France - fixed its winnings cap in 2012, the French branch FDJ said on Tuesday evening.

The lucky player now has to come forward and claim their money.

They will also have to decide whether to go public with their new multi-millionaire status or remain anonymous.

It took a record-breaking run of 18 rollovers, when nobody wins the top prize, to push the booty up to its maximum amount, and it then went another four draws before finally being won.

Tuesday's massive prize still pales in comparison to the $1.537bn Mega Millions US lottery jackpot won last year by a lucky punter in South Carolina.

That person chose to remain anonymous.

Apart from France, EuroMillions tickets can be bought in in Austria, Belgium, Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

