Ukraine president on Trump call | Johnson faces angry UK parliament: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Ukraine president thought only Trump side of call would go public

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he thought that only US President Donald Trump's side of their July phone call would be published.

Boris Johnson faces raucous parliament

An unrepentant Prime Minister Boris Johnson dared his foes to try to topple him at a raucous session of parliament, a day after Britain's highest court ruled he acted illegally in suspending the body ahead of the Brexit deadline.

Voters react to Trump impeachment investigation

Voters across the US express concern about President Donald Trump's impeachment investigation.

Rouhani: No talks with US under pressure

Iran will never hold talks with the United States under pressure, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

Hazzaa al-Mansoori makes history as first Arab astronaut on the ISS

Hazzaa al-Mansoori of the United Arab Emirates, the first Arab on the International Space Station (ISS), Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir arrive on board the ISS.

