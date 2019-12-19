 

Ukraine says Trump impeachment 'internal US issue'

2019-12-19 18:37
President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ukraine on Thursday brushed off the impeachment of Donald Trump an a US "internal issue", despite the process being triggered by a telephone conversation between the American leader and his Ukrainian counterpart.

Trump was impeached on Wednesday by the House of Representatives for abuse of power over the July conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Ukraine does not interfere in the internal affairs of any state," Zelensky's spokesperson Yuliya Mendel told AFP.

"The United States remains a strategic partner for us, and we are pleased to strengthen our relations by expanding cooperation in various fields," she said.

In the conversation, Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate his potential White House challenger in 2020, the veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Despite being embroiled in the controversy, Ukraine is seeking to preserve the bipartisan support from the United States which is crucial in its protracted conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.

Earlier this month, Zelensky denied a quid pro quo with Trump when the US president held back promised military aid for Ukraine allegedly until the Biden case was investigated.

Trump will now stand trial in the Senate, where his Republican Party holds a solid majority and is expected to exonerate him.

Read more on:    volodymyr zelensky  |  donald trump  |  ukraine  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US president Donald Trump goes on a Twitter tear hours after being impeached, says the '100% Republican Vote' is 'what people are talking about'

2019-12-19 17:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Overberg fire ripped through 14 000 hectares
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:19 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:19 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three lucky Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-12-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 