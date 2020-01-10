 

Ukraine seeks 'unconditional' support for its plane crash probe

2020-01-10 08:13
TEHRAN, IRAN - JANUARY 08: Search and rescue works are conducted at site after a Boeing 737 plane belonging to a Ukrainian airline crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Iran just after takeoff with 180 passengers on board in Tehran, Iran on January 08, 2020. All 167 passengers and nine crew members on an Ukrainian 737 plane that crashed near Irans capital Tehran early Wednesday have died, according to a state official. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine on Thursday called for "unconditional support" of its investigators after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran, with the US media reporting it had been accidentally shot down by a missile.

Iran denied the reports that a missile had caused the crash, in which all 176 people aboard died when the plane went down soon after takeoff near Tehran on Wednesday.

"The circumstances of this catastrophe are still unclear," Ukrainian deputy foreign minister Sergiy Kyslytsya said at a UN meeting in New York.

"It's now up to experts to investigate and to find answers to the question of what caused the crash. To do so, our experts must receive unconditional support for their investigation."

UK Parliament approves Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

55 minutes ago

