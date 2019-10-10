 

Ukraine's Zelensky 'breaks record' for world's longest press conference

2019-10-10 22:00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens to journalists' questions during his day-long media marathon at the Kiev's food court. (AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens to journalists' questions during his day-long media marathon at the Kiev's food court. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Volodymyr Zelensky, a popular comedian before he was elected president of Ukraine this spring, promised to bring a fresh kind of politics to the ex-Soviet nation.

And on Thursday, he did what no politician had done before - a more than 12-hour press conference that Ukraine's National Records Agency declared the longest in world history.

Around eight hours into the marathon event, Zelensky's first major press conference since coming to power in May, a representative of the agency stood up to deliver the news.

The 41-year-old president reacted with surprise, saying he was a "modest" person and averse to celebrations.

The previous record was held by Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, with a press conference that lasted over seven hours, Ukrainian media reported.

Zelensky's feat has yet to be verified by an international body.

Thursday's press conference was taking place at a trendy food court in central Kiev.

Hundreds of local and international journalists joined Zelensky around a table to pose questions in shifts.

The president held forth on subjects such as the war in eastern Ukraine, relations with Russia and his phone call with US President Donald Trump that has led to a Washington impeachment probe.

Zelensky told Ukrainian media he had injections to strengthen his vocal cords before the event.

Read more on:    volodymyr zelensky  |  ukraine
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump to meet China envoy, lifting hopes for trade talks

2019-10-10 21:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Great Snakes! Pet mamba around man's neck causes stir at KZN scrapyard
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Langa 17:44 PM
Road name: N7 Jakes Gerwel Drive

Cape Town 15:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three Thursday jackpot winners 2019-10-10 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 