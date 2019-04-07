 

UK's May concedes Brexit deal won't pass 'in near future'

2019-04-07 09:15

British Prime Minister Theresa May acknowledged that the government's strategies to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament failed, saying on Saturday there's little prospect lawmakers will back the thrice-rejected divorce agreement "in the near future".

With the UK once again days away from a deadline for leaving the European Union, May pressured opposition lawmakers to help her find a compromise agreement instead, saying voters "expect their politicians to work together when the national interest demands it".

After May's deal with the EU out for a third time in the House of Commons, the prime minister invited the opposition Labour Party this week to discuss alternatives.

But three days of talks ended with no agreement and the left-of-center Labour accusing May's Conservative government of not offering real change.

"I haven't noticed any great change in the government's position so far," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday. "I'm waiting to see the red lines move."

Labour favors a softer form of Brexit than the government has advocated. The party says Britain should remain closely bound to EU trade rules and maintain the bloc's standards in areas such as workers' rights and environmental protection.

Britain is due to leave the EU on Friday unless May can secure another delay from the EU, which already agreed to postpone the Brexit day originally set for March 29.

May now is asking for Britain's departure to be pushed back until June 30, hoping to reach a compromise with Labour and a deal through Parliament in a matter of weeks.

"The longer this takes, the greater the risk of the UK never leaving at all," May said in a statement.

