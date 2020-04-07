 

UN chief urges governments to protect women during coronavirus lockdown

2020-04-07 06:26

United Nations, United States – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging governments around the world to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Violence is not confined to the battlefield," said Guterres in a statement and a video released in multiple languages, reminiscent of his call for a ceasefire in conflicts worldwide to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes," Guterres said.

"Over the past weeks as economic and social pressures and fear have grown, we have seen a horrifying global surge in domestic violence.

"I urge all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for Covid-19," he said.

Guterres called for setting up emergency warning systems in pharmacies and groceries, and for safe ways "for women to seek support, without alerting their abusers".

"Together, we can and must prevent violence everywhere, from war zones to people's homes, as we work to beat Covid-19," he said, as he called "for peace at home – and in homes – around the world."

