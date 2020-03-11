 

UN headquarters in New York closed to tourists over coronavirus fears

2020-03-11 08:52
An exhibition center has been converted into a hospital in Wuhan. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

The United Nations on Tuesday closed its New York headquarters to the general public to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

The move comes one week after a similar measure was taken at the main UN building in Geneva.

"As of now, we have not been advised of any COVID-19 cases amongst UN staff in New York," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Some 3,000 people work in the iconic building overlooking the East River in Midtown Manhattan, the scene of annual gatherings of world leaders.

Tourist hotspot

Normally, some 5,000 tourists visit the building each week in guided tours.

About 500,000 people visit the UN headquarters each year, not all tourists, officials said.

"The United Nations will continue to monitor the situation closely and further measures may be taken as circumstances evolve," Dujarric said.

