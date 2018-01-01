UN leader issues 'red alert' for unity in 2018

Brussels — The secretary general of the United Nations is issuing a "red alert" for more unity in 2018 after what he calls a year of setbacks.

Antonio Guterres said Sunday that nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise.

He said inequality is growing, climate change is accelerating and the world is seeing horrific violations of human rights. He says global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War.

The diplomat made no mention of specific countries in his brief New Year's message.

Guterres said he took office a year ago with hopes that 2017 would have been a year of peace but that "in fundamental ways, the world has gone in reverse".

He appealed for unity in 2018 to settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values.