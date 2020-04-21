UN member states demand 'equitable' access to any 'future Covid-19 vaccines'

United
Nations, United States – The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday
adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and
timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.
The
resolution also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the
World Health Organisation (WHO), which has faced criticism from Washington and
others about its handling of the pandemic.
The
resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for
strengthening the "scientific international cooperation necessary to
combat Covid-19 and to bolster coordination," including with the private
sector.
The
call for cooperation comes as research laboratories and pharmaceutical
manufacturers launch expensive efforts to develop vaccines and other
therapeutics that could be critical in fighting the pandemic, which has already
killed more than 167 000 people and sent world economies into a tailspin.
The
resolution asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "to identify and
recommend options, including approaches to rapidly scaling manufacturing and
strengthening supply chains that promote and ensure fair, transparent,
equitable, efficient and timely access to and distribution of preventive tools,
laboratory testing, reagents and supporting materials, essential medical
supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future Covid-19 vaccines".
Disparate actions in fight against virus
It
also asks that such measures to develop and share treatments and vaccines are
taken "with a view to making them available to all those in need, in
particular in developing countries".
The
resolution is the second adopted by the assembly about the novel coronavirus
pandemic.
The
first one, adopted earlier this month, also called for international
cooperation in fighting the spread of the disease.
The
smaller UN Security Council has still not been able to agree on either of two
draft resolutions – one proposed by Tunisia and the other by France – that
would support the call made by Guterres last month for a global ceasefire as
the world fights the pandemic.
French
and Tunisian representatives have since begun to merge the two drafts,
according to diplomatic sources.
Unlike
in the Security Council, resolutions adopted by the General Assembly are not
binding but can have important political influence.
The
resolution adopted on Monday comes as countries have taken sometimes disparate
actions in the fight against the virus.
