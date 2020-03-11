 

UNCOVERED: Greece's secret camp where migrants are captured, stripped and beaten

2020-03-11 21:29

The Greek government has been secretly detaining migrant at an extrajudicial location before sending them to Turkey without due process, in an attempt to seal the borders to Europe, a New York Times investigation has uncovered.

The publication interviewed migrants, who alleged they were captured, stripped of their belongings, assaulted and sent away from Greece without being given the chance to seek asylum or speak to a lawyer. This process, known as refoulement, is illegal. 

Turkish officials said at least three migrants were shot dead while trying to enter Greece this month, the report said.

This effort was said to be part of efforts to minimise a repeat of the 2015 migration crisis where more than 850 000 people passed through Greece into Europe. 

