 

Graphic images: University student takes graduation pictures next to mom's coffin

2019-07-27 13:57

Magazine Features

Jia Huan. (Photo: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA )

Jia Huan. (Photo: CEN/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA )

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Warning: Graphic images

This young woman has honoured her mother's dying wish to be in her graduation photo by taking snaps alongside her mom's open coffin.

University student Jia Huan from Kota Bharu in Malaysia shared photos on Facebook, which have since gone viral.

Her mother's dying wish was to appear in her graduation photo and she'd been looking forward to Jia's ceremony at Tunku Abdul Rahman University (UTAR) in August, according to local media.  

Unfortunately she passed away a month before it took place.

The unnamed mother's funeral was held on July 14, and Jia and her family decided to honour her last wish by setting up a graduation shoot next to her open coffin.

"We did a graduation shoot 33 days before the actual ceremony," Jia wrote on social media.

"You said beforehand that everyone would look good on the day if the whole family wore blue. Today, we did just that."

Jia Huan and late mom

The student even dressed her mother's corpse in blue for the photo opportunity.

"I'm not wearing UTAR's official graduation gown, but we'll settle for this [unofficial gown].

"Mum, your eldest child has graduated. She graduated 33 days early," she said.

Jia Huan and late mom

In the snaps Jia and her family are seen smiling next to the open coffin, proudly fulfilling her mom's request.

The mom's cause of death is unknown.

Source: Magazine Features

(Pictures: cen, magazinefeatures.co.za)

Read more on:    malaysia  |  bizarre news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5-year-old survives tragic fall from 12th floor

2019-07-27 13:49

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Payday 2.0 for one Daily Lotto player 2019-07-26 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 