 

UPDATE | Four killed in California backyard shooting, say police

2019-11-18 14:08
Four people have died in a US shooting. (Screen grab, Press Association)

Four people have died in a US shooting. (Screen grab, Press Association)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four people were shot dead and six others wounded while watching a football game in the backyard of a central California home on Sunday, police said.

Police were called to the scene after at least one person opened fire into a crowd of about 35 people gathered outside the house in Fresno, around 320km north of Los Angeles.

"Three people died on scene," Fresno deputy police chief Michael Reed told reporters, adding that a fourth was rushed to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries there.

WATCH | 'Several' killed in California backyard shooting

All four of the dead and the six treated for "non life-threatening" gunshot wounds were men aged between 25 and 35, Reed said.

"Our heart goes out to the families of the victims... this is senseless violence, he added.

"We are doing everything we can to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Reed said it was unclear how many perpetrators had been involved in the shooting and that there was "no indication" the incident was gang-related.

Police spokesperson Bill Dooley said officers were looking for surveillance footage and witnesses to track the suspects.

Choua Vang, who lives near the site of the attack, said that Sunday's incident was the second shooting in the area in as many weeks.

"It makes me feel unsafe to be outside when the sun's down," he told the Fresno Bee newspaper.

Read more on:    us  |  us shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump aide curbed access to Ukraine call, fearing fallout

2019-11-18 12:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | In studio with the DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 14:06 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Table View 14:05 PM
Road name: Potsdam Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Sunday's results 2019-11-17 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 