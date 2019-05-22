 

US abortion ban protests | Building demolition: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-05-22 07:01

Protesters rally against new state abortion bans

US abortion-rights campaigners, including several Democrats running for president in 2020, rallied in front of the Supreme Court while others protested across the country on Tuesday to protest new restrictions on abortion.

16 000 tonnes of steel gone in 16 seconds

The 21-storey Martin Tower, former headquarters of a US steel company, is demolished in Pennsylvania.

Jeremy Corbyn: We will not be supporting PM's Brexit Bill

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he will not support Theresa May's offer to hold a new Brexit referendum if MPs back her thrice-rejected Withdrawal Agreement.

Rudi Giuliani says nationalism is 'very natural' and good for Europe

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer told Euronews: "If you don't love your country… you're kinda weird."

'With a bit of luck he will die': Victim speaks as former NSW priest jailed for sexual abuse

Gerard McDonald speaks outside Sydney’s Downing Centre Local Court after former Catholic priest Vincent Gerard Ryan was sentenced to at least 14 months' jail for the historic sexual abuse of young boys in the NSW Hunter region.

At rare UN news conference, North Korea warns US over seized ship

2019-05-22 06:12

Four players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-21 21:29
