US abortion fight | US stands by Canada: WATCH the top World news stories for today

Protests as court weighs fate of Missouri's sole abortion clinic

Hundreds of pro-choice protesters rally in St Louis the day before the state’s only remaining abortion clinic could close its doors. The case between the Planned Parenthood-operated clinic and the Missouri Department of Health is currently in court.

Pence says US stands strongly with Canada on 'unlawful' detention of two Canadians in China

US Vice-President Mike Pence said the US stands with Canada in denouncing China's decision to detain two Canadian citizens. Pence said the US will continue to take that position until the two Canadians are freed and restored to Canada.

RAW: Victim describes 'wonderful' moment she confronted father and abuser in Sydney court

Jennifer Haynes speaks outside Downing Centre District Court after giving evidence at the sentence hearing for her father and abuser Richard Haynes.

Schiff blasts Barr, weighs impeachment 'dilemma'

One day after special counsel Robert Mueuller made his first public comments on the Russia investigation, Representative Adam Schiff blasted Attorney General William Barr, saying he should resign. Schiff was cautious on impeachment, however.

Can these parents spell as well as their kids?

Children at this year's US National Spelling Bee are facing words like horripilation and parochialism.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter