US abortion | Mueller testimony: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Judge hears challenge to Arkansas abortion laws

A judge in Arkansas has heard a challenge to recently-passed abortion laws that one official says could force the state's only surgical abortion clinic to close within a month.

Mueller's testimony poses risk for Trump and Dems

The political stakes are high for US President Donald Trump, but also for Democrats, who have spent the past two years pushing for public testimony from Robert Mueller, which is expected on Capitol Hill this week.

Theresa May hosts farewell drinks at 10 Downing Street

Outgoing UK prime minister Theresa May hosts farewell drinks at 10 Downing Street.

Trump: I could end Afghanistan war 'in a week'

Donald Trump says he can win the war in Afghanistan in a week, but that he doesn't want to kill millions of people and wipe Afghanistan "off the face of the earth". He's trying to persuade Pakistan to help get a deal with the Taliban.

Hundreds of Hemingway look-alikes take part in annual US contest

The Hemingway Days celebrations this year marked what would have been the writer's 120th birthday.

'Worse than prison': Abuses in Philippine youth homes

